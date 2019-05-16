Boxing the only sport 'where you can kill and get paid for it'

Deontay Wilder has once again spoken of his desire to ‘kill a man’ inside the boxing ring.

The WBC heavyweight champion defends his title on Saturday night against Dominic Breazeale at the Barclays Center.

And the Bronze Bomber warned his opponent that he is putting his life on the line as he stated his questionable goal to ‘get a body’ on his record.

“This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time,” said Wilder. “It’s legal. [Breazeale’s] life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life. I am still trying to get me a body on my record.”

It is not the first time Wilder has openly spoken about ending someone’s life as part of his job.

His previous comments have been slammed by a series of well-known faces in the sport, with Tony Bellew previously labelling him ‘a disgrace’ and a ‘senseless idiot’ after similar comments last March.

He has even toyed with the idea while previously speaking about Breazeale, saying he could make ‘funeral arrangements’, quotes that caused promoter Eddie Hearn to also call out the American.

Asked what Saturday’s opponent would think of his latest comments, Wilder said: “Dominic Breazeale asked for this. I didn’t go seek him. He [sought] me. So if it comes, it comes. This is a brutal sport. This is not a gentleman sport.”

“We don’t ask to hit each other in the face but we do anyway. And you can ask any doctor around the world, he will tell you, your head is not meant to be hit.”

“On this particular time we have bad blood against each other. This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time. It’s legal. So why not use my right to do so?