International Ajowi in finals as BAK factions hold separate events

The parallel Kenya Open Boxing Championships at Nairobi’s Charter Hall and at Bamburi Public Beach, Mombasa are nearing the homestretch after three days of action.

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) warring factions, one led by incumbent Chairman John Kameta and the other by Isaac Mbote are holding parallel Kenya Open events as part of national team selections for 2019 All Africa Games.

At Charter Hall, where the Jamal led event has attracted over 100 boxers, Kakamega heavyweight Richard Shikuku beat Moses Asanga of Vihiga County 3-0 to sail through to the finals. Longstanding Kenya team boxer Elly Ajowi of Police also sailed through to the finals with a Referee Stop Contest- Outclassed (RSCO) verdict.

Ajowi, who represented the country at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast will meet Shikuku in the finals today. Also in the finals is Joseph Onyango of Nairobi who upset Police’s David Njuguna in the light heavyweight semifinals.

In the other Kenya Open taking place in Bamburi with 42 boxers, Abednego Kyalo of KDF 1 beat Muthuri of KDF 2 in a flyweight contest while flyweight Kevin Ndungu of Nakuru was knocked out by Kombo Mwinyi of Kongowea.

The match referee stopped the match in the first round to save the Nakuru man from further punishment. Mohammed Hussein of Prisons lost to Stephen Mwilu of Mombasa. However, Mombasa County Boxing Association distanced themselves from the Kenya Open event taking place in Bamburi.

Secretary Crispin Onyango, who is in Nairobi for the Mbote-organised event, said they are not involved in any event in Mombasa. The Kenya Defence Forces who are fielding two teams and 1999 champions Kenya Prisons are in Mombasa while long standing champions Kenya Police, Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Siaya and Nairobi are partaking in the Charter Hall event.

Although no one knows who will travel to Morocco, secretary general in Kameta’s camp, Paul Mung’ori was quoted as saying the championships in Mombasa will be used to select two national teams (A and B) ahead of the Africa Games slated August 23 to September 3 in Morocco. The Mbote camp also insisted that their trials will pick a national team.

Mung’ori was also quoted as saying they hope to send a team to the Africa Championships whose dates and venue are yet to be announced. BAK are yet to hold their election since the expiry of their term in 2017 May.

Kisumu County chairman Anthony Ombok Otieno “Jamal” and his Nairobi counterpart Ken Otieno aka Kentrack have expressed their interest in the BAK top seat although sources say a top BAK official is also eyeing the seat.