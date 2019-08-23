Dagoretti High beat odds to get to basketball finals

Newbies Dagoretti High basketball coach Peter Orero was on cloud nine after his side defied odds to reach the final of the East Africa Secondary School Games at the St. Constantine International School in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Nairobi region defeated Rwanda LDK 56-42 to storm into the finals where they will cross swords with Buddo of Uganda, who beat seven-time champions Laiser Hill Academy 60-49 in the second semi-final.

Orero said: “We have nothing to lose at this stage. Making it to the final in our first appearance is a milestone and I am super proud of the boys. Whatever happens tomorrow (today) is a formality because these boys are already winners.”

Dagoretti will look for revenge against Buddo, who beat them in the preliminary rounds. Laiser will now play LDK for the bronze medal today.

In the girls' final, it will be Ugandan affair after St. Mary's Kitende and St. Noa saw off Kenyan sides Buruburu Girls and Kaya Tiwi respectively in yesterday's semis. Kitende defeated Kenyan champions Buruburu 71-44, while five baskets (53-43) separated Kaya Tiwi and St. Noa in the other penultimate encounter.

Kaya and Buruburu will clash today in the playoff match, a repeat of the national final, which the latter won to bag their second title after a 19-year drought.

In girls' volleyball, Cheptil will be out for revenge when they tackle defending champions Kwanthanze in the final after the Eastern Region outfit beat them 3-2 in the national title match.

Cheptil defeated St. Alloys of Rwanda 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-10, 25-12) in the semis while Kwanthanze reigned supreme over compatriots Soweto in straight sets of 25-16, 27-25 and 25-12 in the other.

In boys' volleyball rookies Mogonga succumbed to Stahiza of Uganda 3-1 (25-20, 17-25, 11-25, 13-25) in the semi-finals to bow out of contention.

In boys' football, Dagoretti beat LSK of Rwanda 2-1 to proceed to the semi-finals. Washington Odoyo and Paul Odhiambo scored for the Kenya side in the sixth and 16th minute respectively as Ally Kwitonda scored for the Rwandese lineup in the 47th. Dagoretti High will come face-to-face with Buddo of Uganda in the semis.

National football champions St. Anthony’s Kitale, on the other hand, succumbed to Jinja of Uganda 2-1. Kawasi Ashirap (sixth) and Mugulusi Ismael (60th) scored for Jinja as David Mwiti scored St. Anthony's consolation in the 17th minute.