Kenyan volleyball teams storm semis, basketballers on course

National basketball champions Buruburu Girls will hope to put aside their 43-30 opening day loss to St. Noa when they line up against hosts Juhudi in the hunt for a semi-final slot off Pool ‘B’ today at the St. Constantine grounds in Arusha, Tanzania.

Kaya Tiwi are also gunning for a semis slot but Joseph and Mary stand in their way in today’s clash. The Kenyans defeated Nabisunsa 76-45 yesterday.

Buruburu had won two of their Pool ‘B’ matches against LDK Rwanda and Machame before they succumbed to neighbours Uganda yesterday.

Coach Julius Otieno said they have no choice but to overcome Juhudi.

“ We started well in the competition, winning our opening two matches and it’s unfortunate that we lost our third. We don’t have a choice but to win tomorrow’s (today) match,” said Otieno. “Our game plan didn’t work today but we are keen to make amends in final match tomorrow.”

The side coached by Otieno lost the first three quarters 8-10, 5-13, 6-12 before they won the last 11-8.

Against the Ugandans, the Coastal region side took charge of all the quarters (21-8,19-7,23-11, 23-19) and coach Maryanne Obonyo is eager to meet St. Mary’s Kitende in the final.

“We started the competition on the wrong foot but I’m glad we regrouped and picked up the momentum going forward and now we hope to end the preliminary stage on a high. We hope to mete revenge on Kitende in the final,” observed Obonyo.

At the Tanzania Game Track and Safaris grounds, all the Kenyan girls’ volleyball teams booked their semifinals slots after winning their respective final pool ties.

Cheptil beat GS Indagaburezi of Rwanda and Trust high of Uganda in straight sets in Pool ‘B’. Soweto joined their rivals Cheptil in Pool ‘B’ thanks to a 3-0 win over hosts Makongo.

Champions Kwanthanze top Pool ‘A’ with nine points in an unbeaten run after beating Mkalapa 3-0 in their last preliminary round match yesterday.

In the boys’ category, newbies Mogonga won their last Pool ‘B’ match against IPRC Karongi of Rwanda 3-1 to top the group.

Their compatriots, Lelmokwo, however, fell on the wayside after going down to PS Karubanda of Rwanda 3-2 in their last match and coach Lucky Sambai said it has been a learning curve.

“ We picked positives from the championship and we hope to return a better side next year. The boys have picked a lot of experience and exposure, which they will use in future assignments,” said Sambai.