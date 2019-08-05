Champions KPA concede top spot to Ulinizi

KENYA Ports Authority (KPA) have set finishing second as their primary target ahead of the national playoffs later in the year.

Speaking after their 84-77 loss to leaders Ulinzi Warriors in energy-sapping Premier League encounter at Nyayo Stadium over the weekend, coach said Sammy Kiki said it was only reasonable to let Warriors take top spot and focus on the playoffs.

“We had a good game, but we lost it all under one minute because we missed six late free throws that would have given us the edge,” noted Kiki.

“Our chances of finishing top are now gone but we can focus on finishing second as we prepare for the playoffs.”

With the win against the reigning champions, Ulinzi completed a double over their fiercest rivals.

Kiki said the rebuilding is almost complete with the KPA slowly moving back to their best form after signing some new players.

KPA trailed the soldiers 24-17 in the first quarter, battled to take the second 25-21 before a tight 16-16 deadlock in the third.

In a ping-pong fourth quarter, KPA took the lead at 75-74 on a Job Byron basket but Ulinzi levelled it at 75-75 on a free shot.

John Washiaka completed a three-point play and Ulinzi were up 78-75. Victor Odendo also went to the line hitting only one of his two shots for the porters.

With 0:23 seconds James Mwangi nailed two free shots and Bosire added another before Mwangi iced it with a swish.

“In the last time-out, I told my boys to tighten our defence and not allow them easy penetration. This changed the course of the tie,” said Ulinzi coach William Balozi.

World Hope coach George Namake guaranteed that his team will not be relegated despite being blanked 100-63 by Equity Bank.

“We will survive relegation. The boys are showing remarkable improvement in every game which shows we will fight until the end.

Fidel Odhiambo scored 30 points, Chris Oluk hit 13 and Titus Musembi added 11 for Equity. Philemon Manasi bagged the losers 12. Reigning women champions Equity Bank blanked Eagle Wings 59-42 in a closely fought encounter.

Equity coach David Maina said: “We are improving in every game. We are through with the hard games and are now sure of a top finish.”

Strathmore University Swords saw a huge 20-3 lead in the opening quarter cut by Africa Nazarene University (ANU) to 29-24 at the break.

But they survived to win it the match 60-43 as Clara Rotich bagged 15 points and Neema Achieng hit 12. ANU had 15 from Carol Njeri.

In the lower division, Lions mauled ANU 51-45.