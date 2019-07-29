Kenya assured of slot in NBA Africa League

Kenya’s sterling performance in the FIBA AfroCan championship in Bamako, Mali confirmed their place in the Basketball League Africa (BAL).

National team coach Cliff Owuor revealed the assurance was given by FIBA Africa president Anibal Manave following the country’s silver medal performance.

“Fiba president called me and said he was very happy with our performance in Mali. We showed we deserved inclusion in the show,” Owuor said.

Before the Mali tournament, Owuor said, Kenya’s performance in the continent was not impressive at all but things have now changed.

“The NBA wanted Kenya to be part of the newly-introduced event but Fiba Africa had other ideas because of our rankings,” said Owuor.

“It is now emerging that what unveiled throughout this championship surprised top Fiba officials. They have no choice now.”

Kenya played six matches in the tournament, winning four. They lost twice to DR Congo including 82-61 in the final on Saturday night.

The NBA and Fiba announced plans to start the new ball league featuring 12 teams across Africa in January.

Having a top-flight professional league in Africa will provide a platform for elite players to showcase their talents and inspire younger players. NBA and Africa plan to start qualification tournaments latter this year to identify the teams.