Kenya Morans seek to clinch inaugural Afrocan title against DRC tonight

Kenya will be seeking to make history when they take on DR Congo in the inaugural FIBA Afrocan tournament final at the Palaise Des Sports Salamatou Maiga gymnasium in Bamako, Mali tonight.

The Morans set a date with the Congolese after rolling over Morocco 96-66 in a one-sided semi-final encounter. DRC, on the other hand, stopped Angola 84-78 in the other semi.

Upbeat coach Cliff Owuor, said: “Our objective was to be in the medal bracket, now that we have achieved that, going a step further and win the title will be very important.”

Owuor, who had not arrived in Bamako by the time Kenya met DRC in their Pool ‘B’ 82-65 loss last Friday, said they will have to be at their best to get a result against the Central Africans.

“We will have to take care of their big man and also force tough shots. Our team is the most cheered here and that should help,” Owuor said.

The tactician, whose stars seem to shine day-by-day since last months qualifiers in Kampala, added: “We will be cautious. Our performances here will help raise the standards of the game in the country and this gives me so much joy.”

Defensive ace Victor ‘Jet’ Odendo chipped in: “We are extra fit. We must stop their dangerous duo even if it means going full-court press.”

Against Morocco, Kenya rolled to an easy 27-11 first-quarter cushion. They kept the tempo in the second quarter, taking a solid 50-26 advantage at the break.

On resumption, the Moroccans resorted to dirty plays but this did not help their blushes as Kenya easily cruised to a 77-46 lead at the end of the third stanza.

Indefatigable Eric Mutoro played like a man possessed, raining shots from all angles to drop game-high 32 points.

Dangerman Tyler Okari, who has led Kenyan onslaught throughout the championships, was marked out of the game by the Moroccans but this only released Mutoro to wreak havoc. Going into the final, Kenya has had a marvellous tournament, winning all their matches despite starting their fixtures with a shaky loss to DR Congo.

They humbled Nigeria 81-69 in their next game as Okari dropped 33 points, Arial Okal managed 14 that went with 14 rebounds and Mutoro shot 12. The win set up a clash against Côte d ‘Ivoire, whom they pipped 85-83 with a buzzer-beater.

Next came Tunisia and with the Kenyans focus now firmly set on the semi-finals, they gave it their best shot, winning 82-72 in overtime. Captain Griffin Ligare was at his best, pulling Kenya away from a 68-68 deadlock in regular time. He scored 22 while Bush Wamukota shot 14 and pulled down 14 rebounds as Mutoro hit 14.

The social medial has been a buzz with Kenyans rallying behind this team that has created history.