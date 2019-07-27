DRC beat Kenya to clinch inaugural Afrocan title

An accurate shooting DRC are the champions of the inaugural International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Afrocan tournament held in Bamako, Mali.

This was after beating Kenya 82-61 at the final hosted at the Palaise Des Sports Salamatou Maiga gymnasium.

DRC made more accurate shots at the basket with Kenya missing a large number of their chances.

Kenya made only 30 per cent of their two-point shots compared to their rivals who converted 65 per cent.

The teams were almost tied on their three-pointers with Kenya having a 27 per cent success compared to DRC's 26 per cent.

Kenya made the most of their free-throws converting 76 per cent of them compared to 55 per cent for DRC.

Kenya was leading by a point halfway the game leading 37-36 at the end of the second quarter.

DRC made their comeback widening the gap to 20 points in the third quarter with Kenya struggling to recover in the last one.

Kenya's biggest lead was six points while that of DRC was 26 points.

Kenya's Tylor Ongwae was the game's lead scorer with 21 points followed by DRC's Maxi Shamba with 20.

The Kenyan social media space has been a buzz with Kenyans rallying behind this team that has created history.

The team has been praised for the great run at the tournament with many calling on the government to support the game more.

The Morans set a date with the Congolese after rolling over Morocco 96-66 in a one-sided semi-final encounter.

DRC, on the other hand, stopped Angola 84-78 in the other semi.