KPA in the city for Dynamites, ANU duels

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will push to third place in the women’s premier league if they win their two city matches this weekend.

The ports women have two easy matches against University of Nairobi Dynamites tomorrow and Africa Nazarene University (ANU) on Sunday.

KPA, who arguably have the best team in the league, got off to a slow start but seems to have got their acts together.

In their last visit to the city, KPA suffered a heartbreaking 79-70 defeat to leaders Equity Bank in overtime.

The bankers, who play Eagle Wings, have 27 points and should maintain their lead with a win. Wins for KPA will move them to 24 points.

Second-placed Storms face a hurdle in Kakamega where they confront Western Delight, a team in deep relegation worries. In the lower division, Mombasa sides Baobab visit Riara University as Little Prince tackle Coastal Kings

Strathmore University play Barclays Bank and KDF Morans face Zetech University,

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) teams are away to Lady bucks in Kisumu and Nebulus in Kakamega.

On Sunday, Kenyatta University take on Blazers, University of Nairobi play KDF Morans and Africa Nazarene University (ANU) tackle Nakuru Club.

Other matches will see Strathmore University play Zetech University, Little Prince confronts Baobab and Neosasa Moran’s meet Coastal Kings. Egerton University have two matches against Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute (KCITI) and Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University.