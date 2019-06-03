Warriors outlast Raptors to square NBA Finals at 1-1

The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors used a massive third quarter to overcome a sluggish start and secure a 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday that squared the NBA Finals at one game apiece.

The resilient Warriors, in an unfamiliar position after losing their first Game One in five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals three days ago, opened the third quarter with an 18-0 run to grab a lead they would not relinquish.

Toronto led by as many as 12 points during a first half in which they used a dominant defensive display to slow down the Warriors but the visitors, well established as a terrific third-quarter team, rediscovered their swagger after the break.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, who had a slow start to the game and appeared to lack his usual energy, led the way for the Warriors with 25 and 23 points, respectively, while Toronto's Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 34 points.

Curry was given a technical foul with 68 seconds left for throwing the ball way up in the air after a whistle and Leonard made the ensuing three free throws to cut the deficit to 106-102 and set up a frantic finish.