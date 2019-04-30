Eldonets convinced home wins will grant them Premier League action

Debuntants Eldonets are convinced home wins will guarantee them Premier League action next year.

Coach Maurice Ouma, who remains unbeaten at home after five games, said the team is better than when the league started over a month ago.

“ I am happy with the way my boys have adapted. There is still weakness in defence and that is what we will continue to work on,” he observed.

Platinum Credit-sponsored Eldonets pipped tough Strathmore University Blades 76-72 at their back yard. They trailed 35-34 at the break but determination saw them turn the tables.

James Ongwae shot 20 and Kevin Oyugi 15 for Eldonets. “We have now won all our home matches which is good. But we must also target at least five away wins and I know that is achievable,” he said.

Cliff Alela contributed 21 and Ken Diallo 17 for Blades, whose coach Tony Ochieng admitted losing fairly.

“We lost the game on the line as we missed 13 free throws. We learnt where we went wrong and from the next games, there will be no slip-up. The refs did an awesome job.”

At the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium, former champions Ulinzi Warriors led 51-24 at half time and went on to beat Emyba 88-62.

“ We had won the game in the first half. I was never really worried about their charge after the break because I knew whatever they did, they could not catch up,” said soldiers coach William Balozi.

Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University pipped Umoja 51-50 in a closely fought game. This was their second win in seven matches