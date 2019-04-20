KCA battle Emyba in Premier League tie today

KENYA College of Accountancy (KCA) University tackle Emyba in the only Premier League tie at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium today.

The students have won only one of their four matches and are in danger of slipping to the bottom of the 12-team set up early. They meet an Emyba side that has won three of their eight matches and are seeking to heap more misery on KCA.

In Kisumu, home boys Lakeside who lost all their two matches in Nairobi last weekend, host World Hope who have two wins out of six games.

A women’s match will see winless Tangit Sparks travel to Kakamega to meet Western Delight in what should be a tight duel at the Police Canteen. Tomorrow, a top of the weekend bill match will see reigning champions Kenya Ports Authority host star-studded Ulinzi Warriors.

The porters, who are rebuilding after losing seven players, have played only three matches so far as compared to the soldiers seven. In Nairobi, KCA will return to Nyayo where they will face off against league leaders Thunder who are on 13 points from seven matches.

Women champions Equity Bank, who remain unbeaten after four ties, play Zetech University in a fixture they should win without much sweat.