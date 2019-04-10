Kedogo urges national 3 on 3 squad to up their game

National 3 on 3 team must continue to train if they are to improve on their position in the continent.

Coach Evelyne Kedogo said the team needs to be engaged if their performance is to improve.

“We went to sleep immediately we came from our last championships. We did not take it forward as others progressed,” said Kedogo upon Team Kenya’s return from Anoca Games in Kigali.

“That is the difference between us and the rest of Africa. We can go far if we decide to take the games seriously,” she added. She said the boys had big stage fright and this coupled with poor officiating, led to their dismal show.

“The refs made some very bad calls that affected the boys from then opening game and they did not recover from this,” said Kedogo. Kenya finished sixth in a tournament that also had eventual winners Egypt, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan, Somalia and Sudan.

Burundi were disqualified for age cheating. Robert Ogolla won a bronze medal in the dunking contest to save the country blushes. Kedogo said the way forward is to have friendly games in readiness for the next event.

“We had discussions with Uganda and they agreed to host us in a series of friendly matches in Kampala,” said Kedogo.