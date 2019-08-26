Kenya's gold rush begins at track and field begin in Rabat

After days a week of gold search without success, Kenyans can now breath easy as their favourite track and field races get underway today at Prince Moulay Abdellar Sports Complex here in Rabat.

So far, Kenyans have only picked five medals, one silver and three bronze across board. Beach volleyball women were the first to provide silver as taekwondo harvested two bronze. Swimming increased the number of bronze with one more in the 4x100m freestyle.

Today, the focus will be on the men’s 3000m steeplechase and women’s 5000m final.

In the 3000m steeplechase, world and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto is expected to lead Kenya’s hunt for gold medal in the able company of Benjamin Kigen and Joash Kiplimo.

Kigen and Kiplimo are counting on Kipruto to give them the inspiration as they seek to make it a Kenyan sweep. Kipruto is fresh from racing in Paris, where placed fifth but no one should rule him out. He was expected to arrive in camp last evening. In an interview, Kipruto tried to play psychological warfare by painting a picture of a man who is struggling.

“I am not where I want to be but I will hang in there and see what happens. I have been battling with malaria but that is not to say I can’t deliver,” he said.

He said he had no option but to compete in Paris for sake of earning Diamond League points.

Kigen was also part of the Paris Grand Prix, where he placed second.

The three though face serious opposition from Moroccan Soufiane Elbakkali, who has been a thorn in their flesh. The fact that he will be running in front of his home fans will give him added impetus to want to deliver.

Ugandan duo of Boniface Sikowo and Albert Chemutai will be seeking to make a mark in the event that has for years been dominated by Kenyans. Ethiopians are also not to be ruled out and the trio of Getnet Wale, Tesfaye Geteme and Tekele Melese will all be seeking to spoil the Kenyan party.

And as Kenyans chase glory in the men’s steeplechase, Lydia Jeruto and Lilian Kasait will be seeking to make a mark in the 5,000m at 9pm Kenyan time.

However, the two have a hill to climb considering that Ethiopians trio of Fantu Taye, Hane Gejia and Alemtu Olana will be eyeing the same honours. Ugandans Sarah Chelangat and Stella Chesang are also not to be left behind.

According to team captain Julius Yego, they are all ready but of major concern is the current humid weather. “All the same, if it will be hot, it will be for all of us and we just have to do battle,” he said.

He said they promised President Uhuru Kenyatta that they will deliver and they have no choice but to stick to their word.

Meanwhile, Team Kenya are following up on 4x100m bronze medals which are currently being held by Algeria after disqualification confusion in Casablanca. The four girls — Maria Brunlehner ( freestyle), Sylvia Brunlehner (backstroke) and Rebecca Kama ( breaststroke) were initially disqualified and later reinstated following a successful protest.

Unfortunately, by the time the team was reinstated, the award ceremony had taken place and Algeria had received medals.According to one of the Team Kenya officials, Winnie Kamau, they are following up on the matter to ensure the medals are given to the rightful owners.