Manang'oi, Cheruiyot sparkle at Nyayo

World and Commonwealth Games 1,500m champion Elijah Manang’oi showed his class as he strode to victory in his speciality during the national championships at Nyayo Stadium yesterday.

Manang’oi ran tactfully, controlling the pace from the front to register 3:37.36 with former world and Africa youth champion Kumari Taki coming home a credible second in 3:37.49. Justus Soget claimed the final podium position in 3: 38.57. Evans Kipchumba was placed fourth in 3:38.96 ahead of Daniel Munguti, who timed 3:39.14.

Manangoi was thrilled with the victory after an injury-plagued season where he has struggled to replicate the form that made him best over the distance.

“I have had a couple of injuries but am glad today I can say am back to my best. My immediate target is the Diamond League meeting in Brussels early next month after which I will shift focus to the World Championships in Doha, where I want to defend my title,” said Manang’oi.

“My body feels great and running in this event has given me confidence that I can go all the way and do the country proud in Doha next month.”

Manangoi’s close rival in the distance, Timothy Cheruiyot was in superb form, winning the 800m as he raced home in 1:43.11. Jonathan Kitilit came a close second in 1:44.00 as Cornelius Tuwei took the bronze medal in 1:45.30. Kipngetich Ngeno (1:45.50) and Abel Kipsang (1:46.19) sealed the top five places.

Cheruiyot never looked in trouble in the two-lap race and said his goal will be to topple Manang’oi in Doha.

“It was a tough race but I was focused and determined to win. Now am focusing on the trials and hope to secure a ticket for Doha,” observed Cheruiyot.

Olympic javelin silver medalist Julius Yego dominated the category with a throw of 84.16m. Alexander Kiprotich came second in 74.56m as Leshan Nao finished third in 69.30m.

Unknown Daniel Simiyu battered his rivals to win the men’s 5,000m after clocking 13:15.82 in an entertaining race. Simiyu bid his time in the opening eight laps before seizing the opportunity in the ninth lap and never looked back to romp home to victory. Robert Kiprop came second in 13:21.86 as Michael Kibet finished third in 13:25.49.

Ben Kigen took a dominant win the men’s 3000m steeplechase in the absence of some of the country’s big guns. Kigen delivered a superb kick in the final 100m to fend off Justus Kipkorir in 8:33.06. Kipkorir timed 8:34.71 for second, just a second better of Kennedy Njiru in 8:35.62.

Africa 1500m champion Winnie Chebet powered to victory in her speciality, posting 4:05.09 ahead of Selah Jepleting (4:05.43), Judith Jepngetich (4:06.27) and Edinah Jebitok (4:08.63).

Jackline Wambui topped the 800m race in a sluggish time of 2:00.01. Emily Cherotich finished second in2:01.03 with Jarinter Mawia third in 2:02.10. Former World champion Eunice Sum was fourth in 2:03.20.

Sheila Chepkurui bagged the women’s 5,000m title in 15:23.69 as Dorcas Kimeli (15:26.05) and Eva Cherono (15:27.73) completed the podium places.

Mary Moraa and Alphas Kishoyian powered to victory in the 400m race. Moraa timed 52.65 ahead of Gladys Musyoki of 54.18 as Nevian Michira finished third in 54.24

Kishoyian posted 45.55 ahead of Alex Sampao (46.41) and Collins Omae (46.42).