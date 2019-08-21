Obiri, Kamworor lead Kenya team to Doha show

• Tirop clocked 31:25.00 as Obiri settled for second place in 31:25.38.
World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop outsprinted Hellen Obiri to win the women’s 10,000m finals.
Tirop clocked 31:25.00 as Obiri settled for second place in 31:25.38.
Prison’s Rosemary Wanjiru was third in 31:26.22.
The casualties in the women’s category were 2017 world cross country champion Irene Cheptai, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Stacy Ndiwa, Commonwealth Games 5,000m silver medalist Margaret Chelimo and Olympic 10,000m fourth place finisher Alice Aprot.
In the men’s category, three-time World Half Marathon champion Godfrey Kamworor clocked 27:24.76 to lead Rhonex Kipruto (27:26.34) and Rodgers Kwemoi (27:26.92) in booking their places in the Team Kenya to the global show.
The 2008 Beijing Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist Edwin Soi and 2015 world Under-18 3,000m champion Richard Kimunyan fell by the wayside.
Kimunyan placed fifth in 27:53.32 while Soi was relegated to position eight in 28:07.20.
The top three qualify for World Championships as the event was being used to select the 10,000m (men and women) team to Doha next month.