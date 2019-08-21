Obiri, Kamworor lead Kenya team to Doha show

In the men’s category, three-time World Half Marathon champion Godfrey Kamworor clocked 27:24.76 to lead Rhonex Kipruto (27:26.34) and Rodgers Kwemoi (27:26.92) in booking their places in the Team Kenya to the global show.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist Edwin Soi and 2015 world Under-18 3,000m champion Richard Kimunyan fell by the wayside.

Kimunyan placed fifth in 27:53.32 while Soi was relegated to position eight in 28:07.20.

The top three qualify for World Championships as the event was being used to select the 10,000m (men and women) team to Doha next month.