Obiri, Kamworor lead Kenya team to Doha show

Tirop clocked 31:25.00 as Obiri settled for second place in 31:25.38.

Prison's Rosemary Wanjiru was third in 31:26.22.

Hellen Obiri and Agnes Tirop competing for a photo finish during the National championships on August 21,2019 at the Nyayo National Stadium.
World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop outsprinted Hellen Obiri to win the women’s 10,000m finals.

Tirop clocked 31:25.00 as Obiri settled for second place in 31:25.38.

Prison’s Rosemary Wanjiru was third in 31:26.22.

The casualties in the women’s category were 2017 world cross country champion Irene Cheptai, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Stacy Ndiwa, Commonwealth Games 5,000m silver medalist Margaret Chelimo and Olympic 10,000m fourth place finisher Alice Aprot.

Geoffrey Kamworor on the way to victory in the 10,000m race during the National championships on August 21,2019 at the Nyayo National Stadium.
Geoffrey Kamworor on the way to victory in the 10,000m race during the National championships on August 21,2019 at the Nyayo National Stadium.
Image: ERICK BARASA

In the men’s category, three-time World Half Marathon champion Godfrey Kamworor clocked 27:24.76 to lead Rhonex Kipruto (27:26.34) and Rodgers Kwemoi (27:26.92) in booking their places in the Team Kenya to the global show.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist Edwin Soi and 2015 world Under-18 3,000m champion Richard Kimunyan fell by the wayside.

Kimunyan placed fifth in 27:53.32 while Soi was relegated to position eight in 28:07.20.

The top three qualify for World Championships as the event was being used to select the 10,000m (men and women) team to Doha next month.

