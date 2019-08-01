Rift Valley face Nyanza in title defense tie

• Coach Joseph Birech remains positive his charges will successfully defend the national gong in today's final.

• Western Region team captain Cyphrose Wanjala blamed their semifinal woes on lack of a competent setter

by CONSOLATA MAKOKHA
Athletics
01 August 2019 - 05:00
Image: Consolata Makokha

Defending champions Rift Valley Region volleyball team come face-to-face with Nyanza opponents in the final of the Kenya Primary Schools National Games in Meru today.

Coach Joseph Birech is positive his charges will successfully defend the national gong.

“Our opponents are not as tactically endowed as we are. They lack both concentrations and mastery of positions. Some of the players literary stand in the court while play is on,” said Birech.

 

On their way to the final, the Rift Valley side, who have six Soin Primary School players, knocked out Western Region which is coached by Alex Milimu in straight sets of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-12.

Setter Abigael Chebet played a pivotal role in the win, to outshine his outside hitters Elizabeth Cherobon, Winnie Chepkorir, middle blockers Nancy Chesang, Miriam Chebet and opposite attacker Sharon Chepkogei.

In the second penultimate duel, Nyanza eliminated Eastern Region by handing them a 3-1  (25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22) defeat.

Cyphrose Wanjala from Mukuyuni Primary (Bungoma) who captained the Western team blamed their woes in the semis on the lack of an adept setter but exuded confidence they will finish third today.

“We are now focused on the third-place playoff and despite our setting issues, I am positive we will beat Eastern in the match. They lack back-court coverage,” noted Wanjala.

