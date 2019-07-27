Africa junior medalists for Central Rift regional championships

Africa Youth 3,000m gold medalist Emmanuel Kiplagat and his counterpart Africa Youth 3,000m bronze medalist Gideon Rono will be the star attractions at the Central Rift Athletics Championships to be held at the University of Eldoret pavilion today

Kiplagat, a form three student at Kaptimbor secondary school will be competing in 10,000m for his home county of Baringo while Rono, also in form three at Sinonin will be running in 5,000m as they graduate to the senior cadre.

Other notable juniors include Judy Chepkoech, the 800m silver at Africa youth Olympics games who will be chasing her maiden title in 400m and 800m.

Coming from Sinonin secondary, Chepkoech now in form three will be followed by her school mate Judy Kurui who will be. who will be competing in 3,000 steeplechase after winning Africa Youth Olympic 20000m title.

Regular runners will be former Commonwealth Games Youth champion Richard Kimunyan who is in the training camp ahead of All Africa Games in Morocco team.

Kimunyan, who has dominated local races will be chasing another title in 5,000m.

Reigning world under 18 800m silver medalist Lydia Jeruto, who has graduated into 5,000m will be making her presence felt. Jeruto is also in the Africa Games team will be chasing her maiden title in the race.

Justus Soget will be making a comeback after a circumcision ceremony. The lad will be competing in his 1,500m favourite while Qualine Kiprop, also in Kenya team will be chasing her home title in the race.

After anchoring the national team to win 4x400m gold at the Africa Youth, David Sanayek will be chasing an individual title in 400m title.