Rhonex, Zakayo to light up North Rift track and field championships

Reigning world under 20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto, former world cross country champion Irene Cheptai and reigning world under 20 5000 meter champion Edward Zakayo will be the star attractions as Athletics Kenya North Rift hosts track and field championships in various venues ahead of next weeks regional championships at Kitale's Kenyatta stadium.

North Rift Public Relations officer Boniface Tiren said the top athletes are expected to prove their worth as the county championships will give an opportunity to select a good team for the national championships to be held at Nyayo National stadium next month

“This is a running region and we expect them to live up the expectations,” said Tiren.

Tiren said the five counties that make up the North Rift will be staging their trials on Saturday to select their teams for the regionals.

“North Rift is well known for producing world champions and this weekend, when they take on the track, they will not just be running for their counties but they will be chasing for a ticket ahead of world championships in Doha, Qatar,” said Tiren.

The county Elgeyo Marakwet will stage their championships at the traditional Tambach Teachers Training College, Trans Nzoia will be held at Kitale's Kenyatta stadium, West Pokot at Nasokol, Turkana at Lodwar while Maralal will be staging the Samburu championships.

“As a region, we want to produce the best team that will feature in Doha. As a region we have produced the best despite some of them joining discipline forces among other regions across the country,” said Tiren.