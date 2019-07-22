Bundotich, Kipkosgei claim Iten marathon titles

Newcomers Pamela Bundotich and Daniel Kipkosgei endured early morning sunny conditions to win the 5th edition of Iten Marathon held in Elgeyo Marakwet County yesterday.

The event comes just months after IAAF honoured Iten as a Global Heritage location.

The race, which cut across two counties of Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet, saw Bundotich bag her maiden 42km distance title in one of the most competitive races in the region. She stopped the clock at 2:40.20 ahead of Joan Kigen who placed second in 2:42.56 while Judy Jerubet (Nandi) completed the podium in 2:43.15.

Bundotich said the win will inspire her in subsequent races. “The win has encouraged me to take marathon seriously. My focus is to maintain the tempo and win in another big race. For now, I am not planning any race since I want to rest before taking on another challenge,” said Nandi based runner.

In the men’s race, Kipkosgei stunned Eliud Too after clocking 2:14.56— more than two minutes ahead of the runner up timed at 2:16.47. Brimin Kipkorir wounded completed the podium in 2:17.43.