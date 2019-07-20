Eldoret City to get world marathon ranking status soon

Eldoret City Marathon will soon attain international standards following communication from World Marathon Rankings, the organizers of the World Marathon Majors.

Eldoret City Marathon race director, Moses Tanui, said they have received news that World Ranking Marathon are keen to partner and recognise them as part of their ranking. Speaking after feting top 20 finishers in the 2019 Eldoret City Marathon, Tanui, a two-time Boston Marathon winner, said the last two years they have organised the event has attracted interest from top marathon organisers around the world.

“This is good news for our country and the event because the World Marathon Ranking has taken note of the event," he said. World Marathon Ranking director, Scott Cassi, sent an email to Tanui, which read in part: "We are looking to add your two races to our Age Group World Rankings for our following series, which will start in November 2020 through November 2021. ”

Yesterday, race winners shared a total of Sh18,030,000 prize purse in one of the highest paying races in Africa. The winner pocketed Sh3.5 million (US$35,000). Tanui said the winner in London Marathon pockets Sh5.5 million ($ 55,000), which is not far from what they are paying.