2016 Africa 10,000m champion says she is more concerned with her fitness, not Doha

The 2016 Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot is hopeful that she will find her form back ahead of national trials set for August 20-22.

The event will be used to pick Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar in September.

Aprot admitted she has been struggling with hip and hamstring injuries, which saw her miss out on qualification for next month’s All Africa Games.

Aprot won the 10,000m title and 5,000m bronze medal at the last edition held in Brazzaville, Congo in 2015.

Speaking at the Kenya Prisons headquarters where the department received over Sh1m from sponsors ahead of the Inter-Prisons championships at Moi Stadium, Kasarani today, Aprot said she is not making any long term targets.

“I have been struggling with hip and hamstring injuries and this has hindered my competitiveness,” she said.

“I returned to competition recently and therefore cannot make any long term plans. It is sad that I have not been competitive like I would have wanted and I have even missed races abroad. I, however, hope I will be at my best by the time we get to the trials.”

Aprot observed that the 10,000m race has become so competitive and one has to be at her best to hit the top three, the cut-off for the World Championships.

“Nowadays, the 10,000m race has become very competitive and unless I feel I am at my best, I wouldn’t want to talk much about Doha,” said the 2016 Rio Olympics fourth-place finisher.

“My focus is on the Prisons Championships where I want to steer my team, Prisons Staff Training College, to the title.”

Meanwhile, Diamond League 1,500m trophy holder Timothy Cheruiyot will scale a distance lower to the 800m at the Prisons championships.

“I want to use the event to improve on my speed and I will, therefore, run in the 800m race,” said the world silver medallist.

He also revealed he is keen to remain at the top of the game since the forthcoming trials will not be a walk in the park.

“I have realised that only the 2019 Diamond League winners will be given the wild card to Doha and therefore I have to make sure I perform well, both at the trials and in the series, to ensure I get the ticket to Doha,” said Cheruiyot.

“The Kenyan trials are very unpredictable and one must ensure he is in top shape to improve his chances of making the team.”

The two-day Prisons championships will also feature darts and volleyball.

Among the institutions who are sponsoring the event in-kind and cash are Lotto (Sh500,000), Safaricom (Sh300,000), Magereza Sacco (Sh100,000), Coca Cola, Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Nairobi Sports House and KCB Bank.