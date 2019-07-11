Kenya supports suspension of doping Kenyan athletes

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya has said that it will abide by the latest Athletics Integrity Unit decision to ban two Kenyan athletes.

ADAK CEO Japhter Rugut told the Star on Thursday that the agency will stand with the decision made by the AIU which conducted the tests.

Rugut said Former Commonwealth games 10,000 meter champion Joyce Chepkirui and long distance runner John Jacob Kibet Kendagor were sanctioned during an out of the country competition.

“We are not the ones who conducted the testing but when athletes are found guilty of doping by AIU, that sanctions still apply to us and we will not allow them to compete or take part in any related athletics event or interact with other Athletes,” ADAK CEO Japhter Rugut.

While Chepkirui has been suspended over the use of prohibited substances and discrepancies in her Athletes Biological Passport (ABP), Kendagor is accused of evading and refusing or failing to submit to sample collection and testing.