Meru finally settles on best mountain racing route at Mt Kenya

Meru County government and mountain racing experts have settled on the best route ahead of upcoming mountain running at Mt Kenya.

The route starts at Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership (KESAL) through scenic Marania in Ntirimiti, Buuri Sub County and covers Lenana, Batian and Nelion peaks of Mt Kenya.

Meru County Sports Council head Douglas Wakihuri said Meru is suited for the event because the Mt. Kenya route from KESAL through Marania meets the international standards of 2,800m above sea level.

He said the terrain allows for the initial race track to be opened up the mountain to 3500m above sea level in the moorland.

“We are happy to bring a new tourist attraction event in Meru. The environment is superb and it will expose Meru to the sporting community around the world,” he said.

Governor Kiraitu Murungi together with KWS, KFS officials toured the institution terming it a great drive to promote tourism through sporting events and opening up the Mt. Kenya National Park section of Meru County.

The team inspected the ongoing preparations at the institution for the first mountain racing event, noting that the move is likely to open up the area and create employment.

“We have mapped up the route and it will no doubt be challenging but very interesting. We are happy with all the stakeholders implementing the project," said Kiraitu.

“As a government, we are working closely through the departments of tourism, sports, Kenya Forest Service and the Kenya Wildlife Service and we hope to open up KESAL in Meru to become a high altitude training ground for international athletes. There is only one such facility in Kenya at Iten in the Rift Valley, which is lower in altitude than KESAL at 2500m. This means we are advantaged,” Kiraitu noted.