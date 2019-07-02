Rio Olympics athletics manager Rotich passes on

The athletics family was thrown into mourning on Monday afternoon following the sudden death of Rio Olympics athletics manager Major Retired Michael Rotich.

Rotich, who has been banned for 10 years by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) after he was found guilty agreeing to give advance notice of drugs tests to athletes and coaches for financial gain during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rotich died on Monday afternoon at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret. MTRH chief executive officer, Dr Wilson Aruasa confirmed that Rotich died at the facility and the postmortem will determine the cause of his death.

“Rotich passed on today mid-day at our facility and we are waiting for post-mortem results to determine the cause of his death,” said Aruasa. Family spokesman Sammy Rutto said they have lost an important man in the family but they have to accept God's will. His brother Mike Rotich announced the death of his brother on a WhatsApp group saying: “Good Mornings. This Morning, Retired Major Michael Rotich suddenly passed on at Referral Hospital. We shall keep All posted on the burial arrangements. Asante!”

Athletics Kenya (AK) chairman Jack Tuwei was among the first to condole the family.