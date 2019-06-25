Kirwa exudes confidence in team to All Africa Games

National athletics team coach Julius Kirwa has lauded the quality of the team selected for the All Africa Games terming it 'okay' and assured Kenyans to keep faith with the 61 selected athletes.

Kirwa, one of the country's most successful coaches having guided Kenya in 2008 and 2012 Olympics, is optimistic the team will deliver medals in August.

He said: "The quality of the team is okay and there's no worry about that. Kenyans have an obligation of praying for the team because this is a young team. When we go to camp, we must put our thoughts together, athletes and coaches alike because to succeed, we must be united. We will mould them pretty well to give us impressive performances in Morocco.

"Moi Sports Centre Kasarani has everything and therefore field event athletes will train there. There's no other place that has the required facilities. Athletes will also be given permission to compete in the Diamond League series based on the duration that we will train," added Kirwa.

Athletics Kenya vice president in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii, meanwhile, revealed that the exact training dates and other logistical arrangements will be known later today after a National Sports Council meeting.