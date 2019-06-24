Returning Soi worried of Kenya's waning dominance in distance running

2008 Olympic bronze medalist Edwin Soi has expressed his concerns with Kenya’s dwindling prowess in distance running following a remarkable return to the track after a lengthy lay-off with injuries.

Soi clinched a ticket to the 2019 All Africa Games after winning the 10,000m during the national trials at Moi Stadium, Kasarani and immediately expressed his worry on the lack of a talent pool in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, traditionally a Kenyan forte.

He said: “I decided to take part in the 10,000m because participating in the 5,000m would have dampened the morale of the younger boys because, obviously, I would have won. At the same time, I knew I could perfectly compete in this race because of my potential.”

“The 10,000m race has not been competitive since the same runners participate in half marathons which is tiring.”

Soi, who has been hampered by knee injuries, is thrilled to be back and promised to fly the country’s flag high.

He said: “I am happy to be back after a long absence. I have been unlucky with knee injuries that kept me out but this comeback thrills me. I have been readying myself for the past two months and the training has been tough and the result is a manifestation of hard work. With vigorous training, I will be in a better position to win a gold medal for the country.”

Soi took the honours in 27:55.30 followed by Paul Tanui who clocked 27:58.06 as Charles Yosei closed the podium in 28:18.06. Meanwhile, the Kericho-based athlete urged the athletics governing body IAAF not to get rid of the 10,000m since it will be detrimental to the runners while noting Kenya’s reputation in the long races.

He said: “The discussion by the IAAF to remove the 10,000m will be discouraging especially to us Kenyan athletes and the continent at large because our reputation as long-distance runners reigns supreme and it is a decision I do not support at all. IAAF should rethink about it.”

Double world champion Beatrice Chebet announced her arrival at the senior level by emerging second behind Lilian Kasait in the 5,000m.

Kasait clocked 15:23.7 as Chebet closely followed in 15:27.8 with Lydia Cheruto finishing third in 15:28.4.

Chebet was pleased for her smooth transition to the senior level but promised to work hard to better her record.

She said: “I am elated because my evolution has been smooth despite being inexperienced. I have room for improvement. Mine is to train well and get ready and reap records apart in the African edition. With determination, perseverance, discipline and advice from my coach, everything is possible.”