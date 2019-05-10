Jepkesho promises to make amends ahead of Doha show

Former Paris Marathon champion Visiline Jepkesho wants to change tactics to avoid the mess she underwent in the 2017 World Championships and 2016 Olympic Games as she prepares for this year’s event in Doha Qatar in September.

Jepkesho explained that she failed to finish on the podium at the 2017 World Championships and 2016 Rio Games due to poor strategy. She thanked Athletics Kenya (AK) for unveiling the team early as this will help them prepare better. “This time AK has named the team early and this creates time for us to prepare well and even plan as a team,” she said.

“I am happy that I will represent the country at the World Championships for the third time in a row. We have to work as a team if we are to post good results,” said the two-time Milan Marathon winner.

Jepkesho will have the company of two-time world champion Edna Kiplagat, former world championships 10,000m silver medalist Sally Kipyego and two-time Istanbul marathon winner Ruth Chengetich. Kiplagat won the title in 2011 and 2013 and won silver in London in 2017 and a similar medal in 2012 London Olympic Games. She also won New York City and Boston marathon in 2014 and 2017 respectively.