Factbox: Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipchoge

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge is to make another attempt at breaking two hours for the marathon later this year, probably in the United Kingdom.

Here are some key facts about the Kenyan athlete:

EARLY LIFE

*Born November 5, 1984 in Kapsisiywa, Nandi District of Kenya.

*He met his trainer Patrick Sang, a former Olympic medallist in the steeplechase, in 2001 at the age of 16.

*In 2002, he finished fifth at the World Cross Country Championships individual junior race in Dublin and was part of the Kenyan team that won gold.

*Set a world junior record in 5,000 metres at the 2003 Bislett Games, which stood as world and African record until 2012.

TRACK CAREER

*Kipchoge won a gold medal at the 5000m final at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

*Won the 5,000m bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

*He won 5,000m silver at the 2007 World Championships at Osaka, behind Bernard Lagat.

*Kipchoge won 5,000m silver at the 2008 Beijing Games, behind Kenenisa Bekele.

*Made his Diamond League debut in 2010 by winning the 5,000m Qatar Athletic Super Grand Prix.

*Finished second behind Ugandan runner Moses Kipsiro in the 5,000m final at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

MOVE TO ROAD EVENTS

*Made his half marathon debut at the 2012 Lille Half Marathon, where he finished third. His time of 59:25 became the second fastest half marathon debut, only second to Moses Mosop's 59:20 in Milan in 2010.