Rotich face Kinyamal, Korir at Diamond League opener in Doha

2014 World Relays gold medallist Ferguson Rotich and Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal have set their focus on the IAAF Diamond League series opener at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar this weekend.

Rotich said he will be targeting a podium finish in the opening series as he seeks to leave a mark in the prestigious competition.

Rotich, who has been facing serious competition from a number of upcoming runners remains optimistic of a good show, which will culminate with world 800m record holder David Rudisha was optimistic of registering good results in Doha.

“I feel that am ready for Doha. I have tested myself and I feel ready to conquer the world. I have had good preparations for the new season and my body is responding well, hoping for the best in Doha,” said Rotich.

He will be battling out with last season best runner Emmanuel Korir, Kinyamal, former world under 20 silver medalist and Cornelius Tuwei .

With his personal best at 1.43.22, Rotich represented Kenya at the 2013 world championships before anchoring team Kenya to win the inaugural world relays championships in 4X800m in Nassau, Bahamas.

Kinyamal, who surprised the world by winning his major title at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, edging out Nijel Amos, believes he can fit well into the shoes of world record holder David Rudisha.

But there will be only two Kenyan women in the two-lap race. Olympic Games bronze medalist Margaret Nyairera and Nelly Jepkosgei will be on the starting line-up.

Fresh from winning her first medal at the world cross country championships, Diamond League champion Hellen Obiri will lead a congested 3,000m.

Obiri will lead youngster and reigning world cross country junior champion Beatrice Chebet, Winny Chebet, Loice Chemining, Beatrice Chepkoech, Eva Cherono, Margaret Chelimo, Caroline Kipkirui, Gloria Kite, Hyvin Kiyeng, Mary Kuria, Lilian Kasait and Agnes Tirop.

In absence of all time winner Conseslus Kipruto, the reigning world under 20 champion Leonard Bett will lead Kenyan contingent of Nicholas Kiptanui, Albert Chemutai, Abraham Kibiwot, Benjamin Kigen, Emmanuel Kiprono, Lawrence Kipsang, Amos Kirui and Kennedy Njiru.