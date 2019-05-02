Former actress, barmaid on a mission at Nyeri's AK weekend meeting

Former actress and barmaid Lily Murgor will be making her debut in the Athletics Kenya weekend meeting series when she competes at the Nyeri leg set Ruringu Stadium this morning.

Murgor, who first competed at the national championships last year when A.K were selecting the national team to the Africa Senior Athletics championships in Asaba, Nigeria, said she is expecting a better performance this time around as the countdown to the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar continues.

The brilliant athlete said her ill-preparedness cost her a debut appearance in Team Kenya last year but is now ready for the battle.

“I want to make a mark in athletics and represent the country at the world championships. During the national trials to the African championships last year, I was ill prepared and I completed the race in a stupid manner," she said.

"I can't even tell which position I finished event up to now, but my focus this year is to ensure I do my best on track.”

The athlete who was nurtured by her cousin and former World Half Marathon record holder Florence Kiplagat, said she has had two good months to prepare for the race after failing to make the cut to the World Cross Country Championships held on March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark.

“I missed a chance to represent Kenya at the world cross country but I want to try and make it to the World Championships. The two months effort, after competing at the national cross country championships held in Eldoret, won't go to waste,” said Murgor after a morning run in Kaptagat on Wednesday.

Murgor used to act secondary school set books when she was employed by Theatrics Arts Ensemble.

She started her running career with a 10th place finish at the 2018 Standard Chartered 10km race before ending the year at 19th during the Kass 10km race.

“Training in Iten was hectic because I used to pay for my bills but after joining a training camp, I am enjoying so many services like massage, food, good training programme, said Murgor, who recently joined coach Richard Metto at Global Sports Communication. "The coach is always there and top athletes challenges me and so I have to prove I can be one of them,” concluded Murgor.