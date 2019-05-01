Sports CS condoles with family of ex-hockey player

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador (DR.) Amina Mohamed has condoled with the family former Kenya’s International hockey player, Gilbert Ogolla Manyasi, who died on Sunday after a short illness.

“It is with deep sorrow that I have learnt of the death of Kenya’s International hockey Player, Gilbert Ogolla. I am saddened to learn that just a few days before Ogolla’s death, his younger brother, Alphonse Manyasi also succumbed to diabetic complications, dealing the Manyasi family a double tragedy. Alphonse was a trialist goalkeeper of the Kenya team to the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. I wish the Manyasi family, relatives and friends God’s fortitude to overcome these losses. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace,” said the Sports CS.

Ogolla was first called up to the national team in 1975 when he was a Form 4 student at Kisumu Boys High School and went on to play for Kenya against hockey giants and hosts India and Pakistan the same year, with the country ranking among the top four in the tourney.

He was a multi-talented sportsperson who also played for Kisumu Hot Stars, one of the most sensational clubs during that period. At the time of his death, Manyasi was a Professor of Criminal Law at the Technical University of Kenya.