FORMER national champions Ulinzi Warriors return to Premier League action against Emyba at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

The upbeat soldiers were in Mombasa last weekend where they easily punished reigning champions Kenya Ports Authority 92-56. Ulinzi’s new signings Victor Bosire, James Mwangi and Khaemba Situma will be key against Emyba, who pipped KCA University 54-50.

Leaders Thunder boosting the dangerous trio of Griffin Ligare, Faheem Juma and Kevin Chogo entertain Umoja who have won only one of their six games.

Tangit Sparks, who beat Western Delight 52-35 away in Kakamega, confront Angela Luchivya Storms. In Eldoret, home boys Eldonets will continue their good run as they host Strathmore University Blades at their back yard.

The students will be without their dangerous shooting guard Peter Shiton, who lost his sister and will be buried in Siaya tomorrow. Strathmore Ladies will be in Uasin Gishu, where they will take on Eldonets who have won two fixtures.