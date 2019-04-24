Eldoret Masters cross country meeting attract over 300 runners

Over 300 athletes have registered for the inaugural Athletics Kenya (AK) Masters Cross Country Championships slated this weekend at Eldoret Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu County.

The event is a precursor to next year’s World Masters Championships in Toronto Canada next year. Meet organiser, Rose Tata, said so far 300 athletes have registered for the event though they expect more to do so before this weekend.

“These are old people who need time before making a decision. We are hoping the event will be more successful because the masters’ idea is slowly sinking into people’s minds and they are ready to compete,” said Tata, a former sprinter.

“Apart from us marketing the event, we are also using such series to select a good team to represent the country in 2020 World Championships. We also need to show Africa that we are able to host the 2021 Africa Masters Athletics Championships,” she added. The event mostly features retired athletes who are keen to stick with the game. Among those expected to compete include 82-year-old John Chepkwony, a former team captain John Njahi, who guided Kenya during their maiden appearance at World Masters in Perth, Australia two years ago.

Others are Truphosa Chemutai and Benson Cheruiyot, the silver and bronze medallists in the women and men's half marathon at World Masters in Perth.