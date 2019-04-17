Zidane is ‘making it clear' Bale’s time is up

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is making it clear to Gareth Bale that his time at the club is coming to an end.

Bale has been heavily linked with a departure from The Bernabeu and was only brought on in the 81st minute as Real drew 1-1 away to Leganes in La Liga on Monday night.

As reported by Marca, Zidane isn’t hiding his intentions from Bale regarding his future plans for the winger. Marca’s front page on Tuesday read: ‘Again only Benzema’, referring to the Frenchman’s goal against Leganes. “Karim cancels out the advantage of Leganes, but Madrid cannot manage more”

“The Frenchman is the scorer of the last five Los Blancos goals… barely ten minutes for Bale".

Speaking ahead of the game against Leganes, Zidane didn’t give much away about whether he intends to keep Bale.

He said: “There are seven games left. Let’s see how we play. There will be changes but Gareth is part of the team.”

Manchester United are among the clubs that have been linked with Bale, and it will be intriguing to see whether the 29-year-old will make a return to the Premier League.

Bale has won a host of trophies during his time at Real, including three Champions Leagues and the La Liga title.