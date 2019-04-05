Kwambai wins 5,000m title at Rift Valley region primary school games

Sheila Kwambai won the 5,000m title at the ongoing Rift Valley Primary Schools athletics championships in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

The Standard Seven pupil at Metilelio Primary School in Chebiemit of Elgeyo Marakwet County, claimed the victory after leading a field of 50 competitors from the start to the finish line.

Kwambai won in a time of 17:20.00 and followed by Irine Chemutai from St. Victoria in Nandi County in a time of 17:27.10 while Sylvia Chebet from Atengwa School in Bomet claimed position three in 17:36.50.

Kwambai earned herself a ticket at the national championships to be held in Mumias, Kakamega County next week.

Kwambai, 15, said she was happy with the results after missing to represent Rift Valley region twice by a whisker when she placed third in 2017 and 2018.

“After the nationals in Mumias, I will now focus my entire mind on the next world junior championships and other races like cross-country,” Kwambai said.

The championships which are being held for the first time in Nandi County, was graced by former international athletes led former world 3000m record holder Daniel Komen.

Others included Kenyan born Dane 800m former star Wilson Kipketer and former African record holder Sammy Kosgei.

The championships were opened by Nandi deputy governor Yulita Cheruiyot and sports CEC Elly Kurgat who called on coaches to ensure that athletics was free from energy enhancing banned drugs.