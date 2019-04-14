Gor in shambolic travel plans hours before match against host Barkane

Kenya’s representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup Gor Mahia had shambolic travel arrangement that saw them leave Kenya in four batches on Friday.

This was ahead of their Sunday match against RS Berkane of Morrocco in Berkane.

The players are to play at 10 pm last evening but by 8 pm only eight had arrived.

The rest were said to be on their way to Barkane from the capital City Casablanca- journey of about 608 km by bus.

The bulk of the players spent close to seven hours waiting to connect to Casablanca.

The players slept on the floor at the airport, sparking an outcry on social media.

Sonko reacted to a request sent to him and send the players Sh1 million through their captain Haroun Shakava on Western Union.

“Gor Mahia is a club representing Kenya. It is unfortunate that they had travel challenges. I was requested to boost their morale ahead of the game tonight. So I have sent the players Sh1 million. It doesn’t matter if they win or lose tonight, they are our team in the competition,” said Sonko.

The Sh1 million is to be shared by the players as a morale booster.