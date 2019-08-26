Kenya wins Zambia School Boys International unbeaten

Kenya junior national polo team is the winners of the 2019 Zambia School Boys International tournament after finishing the three-day showpiece unbeaten at the Lubombo Polo Club, Lusaka.

The Kenyan line-up, comprising of Nairobi Polo Club's Jadini Nzomo ( 0 ), Manyatta PC trio of William Millar ( 0 ), twins brothers Tom Stonewigg ( 0 ) and Ben Stonewigg ( 1 ) defeated both Zambia A and B sides and USA to reign supreme.

In their last tri-nation duel, the quartet, under the tutelage of celebrated handicap 2.5 Tiva Gross narrowly edged Zambia ‘A’ side 7-8. Kenya came from a 5-3 deficit at the break to seal the win. Earlier, the boys had clobbered USA 17-5 and Zambia ‘B’ 4F-9.

Gross was full of praise for the boys and described them as team players.

“The boys played amazing polo! They made the country proud. It was amazing to see a team of four young boys efficiently using their teammates to bring the title home unbeaten. The boys and Kenyan polo can only get better. They did me proud.” intimated the well-travelled Gross who has widely played Polo including in Europe, South America, Asia and Africa.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Polo Club official in charge of ground maintenance Anthony Wahome said they are ready to host the annual Kenya International Polo extravaganza next month.

After the Lord Cranworth tournament in June, players were barred from training on the Stables pitch- the main grounds for the high-octane two weekends’ International.

“We have the luxury of two pitches in Nairobi so players use the ASK pitch as we left the Stables field to be manicured well and breath ahead of the International,” noted Wahome.