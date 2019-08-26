Bitok says complacency unwelcome despite win over Cameroon

National women’s volleyball team coach Paul Bitok reckons that they will not be complacent in their subsequent matches despite beating bitter rivals Cameroon in their opening match of the African Games on Saturday here in Morocco.

He said as they prepare to meet Senegal tomorrow, it is only wise that they take every match seriously. He said Senegalese are equally a tough side if their rankings in Africa is anything to go by and will need a lot in terms of tactics to make it two wins in a row.

“We have to be very tactical considering that all these teams have trained well for this event. Besides, we have played them before and we know they can be very stubborn,” he noted.

He said the fact that they won their opening match against Cameroon gives them a lot of confidence and motivation going forward.

He said: “However, this doesn’t mean we sit on our laurels and watch things unfold. You remember we beat Cameroon in group stages at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo last month but they came back to win the final. I am not ruling out this kind of scenario and that is why we have to be on the look out,” said the former Rwanda national coach.

Bitok said for the time being he wants to avoid hosts Morocco at all costs to ensure he meets number two on the other side in semis. Morocco have won their first two matches and the are favored to place top in the other group.

He said for them, the focus is beyond the African Games as they have well crafted program that culminates into the 2020 Olympic Games.

“Much as we want to defend the African title, victory here means a lot in terms of psyche and confidence going forward,” added Bitok.

“This team will have to change by next year because it is the only way we can compete with the best. For now, we have identified the starting six and we need to work on the rest,” he added.

He said the few changes they made on the team helped a great deal in winning the match.

“Switching Moim especially from her attacking role to reception threw our opponents into a state of confusion. We also used diagonal system in our blocks making it difficult for our opponents,” he added.

He said there are a few young players whom he intends to rope in come next year.

Bitok said some of them were tested during the Cameroon match over the weekend and the response was superb.

He cited Caroline Sirengo and Leonida Kasaya as some of the fast-improving players, who have been impressive.

“I used these two players whenever we had a comfortable lead and I was impressed,” he added.

Bitok, however, noted that for now he will rely on Jane Wacu ( setter), Violet Makuto, Mercy Moim, Triza Atuka and Edith Wisa.