Umoja, Equity face off in crucial Premier League encounter

Umoja tackle Equity Bank in a crucial Premier League match at United States International University courts tomorrow.

Following their 58-50 triumph over Kisumu Lakeside last week, Umoja coach Steve Kuta said he is going for nothing but a win as they fight to beat the drop.

“The victory over Lakeside was very important for our survival. Now all I can assure is that we will not be relegated,” Kuta beamed.

Michael Munene, who was the player of the match after making 18 points, will be key once again. He will team up with Gilbert Obiero and Nick Ogol.

Equity Bank, who blanked the Kisumu side 65-55 will miss injured Faisal Aden. The bankers are on course for a top-four finish.

World Hope play Strathmore University Blades in another match-up. The Kawangware side are in relegation dogfight after being thumped 75-54 by Eldonets.

The students lost 56-48 to leaders Thunder and are in danger of missing a top-four finish ahead of the playoffs set for October. World Hope suffered a 75-59 loss at the hands of Eldonets and coach George Namake must rethink his position.

The only ladies’ fixtures of the day will see Zetech University face off against University of Nairobi ‘Dynamites’.

This will be an interesting all-varsity clash with Zetech, who beat Western Delight 58-31 in Kakamega, slightly favoured. In the lower division, Mount Kenya Unversity (MKU) Thika play Little Prince as Blazers take on University of Nairobi ‘Terrorists’.