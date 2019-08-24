Kenya surrender overall FEASSSA title to Uganda

Kenya failed to defend the just concluded Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations Games overall title loosing to neighbors Uganda as the event came to wrap up on Saturday evening at the Sheikh Abeid Stadium in Arusha Tanzania.

Kenya has won back to back titles having last won it last year in Rwanda but on Saturday they came close yet too far as they finished on the same points with Uganda 27-27 but the neighbors had one more Gold medal to emerge the winners of the 18 edition.

Kenya finished second with 10 gold medals, 11 silvers and 6 bronze medals while Uganda bagged 11 Gold Medals, 9 silver and 7 bronze medals

Rwanda completed the podium finish with 2 gold medals, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals as hosts Tanzania finished fourth with 1 sliver and 4 bronze medal while Zanzibar and Malawi finished in fifth and sixth positions respectively without any medals at their disposal.

Reacting on the performance Kenya Secondary School Sports Associations Secretary General David Ngugi said they will come back better next year since Kenya will be hosting the event.

“Truth be told, Uganda are coming up pretty well and that’s the competition we are looking forward to. We were tied on points on Friday night but the loss in boys basketball against Uganda in the finals on Saturday saw Kenya settle for second position but all is not yet lost,” said Ngugi.

He added, "The best part of all this is that we will be hosting the next year event and we intend to reclaim the trophy and win as many disciplines as possible. But we need to go back to the drawing as far as Football both boys and girls as well as boys volleyball concerned .These disciplines we have been dipping day in day out in the recent past.”

Dagoretti basketball team succumbed to Jinja Secondary School 72-58 in the finals that were played on Saturday.