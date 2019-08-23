All Kenyan affair in handball, hockey

It will be an all-Kenyan affair in the handball final as former champions Moi Girls' Kamusinga and newcomers, St. Joseph's Kirandich face-off at the Tanzania Games Track and Safaris in Arusha.

National champions Kirandich saw off Kizinguro of Rwanda 22-20 in extra time, while 2016 East Africa champions Moi Girls' Kamusinga defeated Mbogo High of Uganda 24-20 in the second semi-final at the same venue.

Kamusinga coach Godfrey Simiyu said they have a perfect platform avenge their defeat to Kirandich at the national championships in Mombasa last April.

Simiyu, however, said it will be a tough match since their opponents are quick on fast breaks.

He said: “What we know is that the title is going to Kenya after we missed out on two occasions as Kisubi of Uganda bagged the 2017 and 2018 titles. But at the back of our mind, we want to finish the good work we started here in Tanzania.”

His opposite number, Kepha Nyaundi, said whoever the gods will favour will carry the day.

“This is our first time at this stage and we have outdone ourselves by reaching the finals. However, the work is not yet done and we want to go all the way and bag our maiden handball title and I know it can be done,” observed Nyaundi.

In the boys' handball, former champions St. Luke’s Kimilili saw off Gisenyi of Rwanda 27-23 to set up a final against Adegi of Rwanda. Adegi defeated their compatriots, ES Kigoma 26-21 in the other semi-final.

In hockey, St. Cecilia Misikhu eliminated compatriots St John's Kaloleni 1-0 in the first semi-final to book a date with Kakungulu Memorial of Uganda in the final. The latter knocked out Nyamira Girls in the second semi.

In the boys' category, champions St. Anthony’s Kitale beat St. Mary’s Kisubi 3-0 to once again set up an all-Kenyan affair in the final against Friends School Kamusinga (FSK).

Oscar Kibet scored a brace for the Rift Valley Region outfit in the 40th and 55th minute as Largon Mabuka added a goal in the 47th minute.

FSK played to 2-2 stalemate against Ntare of Uganda before the Kenyan side won 3-1 on post-match penalties.