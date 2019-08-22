Sofapaka turn to neighbours to strengthen the squad ahead of the season

Sofapaka have bolstered their squad further with the acquisition of five Ugandan players for the 2019/2020 season.

The five are goalkeeper Jimmy Kanakulya (Bright Stars), midfielder Mohammed Kasirye (Paidha Black Angels), Allan Katwe (Nkumba University), striker Peter Luwasa from Uganda Revenue Authority and defender Musa Malunda from Bul FC.

The players penned their contracts at the club’s offices on Tuesday afternoon having trained with the side under the watchful eye of head coach Divaldo Alves for the entire last week.

“I feel really privileged to sign for this great club and so far so good. I have trained with the rest of the guys and I feel welcome here. The challenge is great but I am ready for the task. I know I am coming in to fill huge boots but I will do my best to ensure I continue with the good work,” said Kanakulya.

His compatriot midfielder Kasirye said that coming into a different country requires hard work in order for one to prove that he should be playing here. “I am ready to compete and have seen the team in training for the past week, I know the amount of work awaiting me is not small. My target at Sofapaka is to play well and win trophies,” he remarked.

Sofapaka have had a long history of signing Ugandan players and coaches with Sam Ssimbwa and Paul Nkata having previously been in charge of the team. This midfielder Katwe said Uganda’s history with the club will help them settle quickly in a different league.

“It has always been my desire to play outside Uganda and having gotten this chance with Sofapaka is a huge thing for me. It is a good club with good coaches and the work starts now. I have to prove that I deserve to be here,” remarked Katwe.

The five will add on to the local steel already settled in at the club including midfielder Cersidy Okeyo (Gor Mahia), Brian Nyakan, Timonah Wanyonyi (Mount Kenya United) and Philip Muchuma (Chemelil Sugar).