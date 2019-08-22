Paka raid Uganda

Sofapaka turn to neighbours to strengthen the squad ahead of the season

Sofapaka have had a long history of signing Ugandan players and coaches

In Summary

• The players penned their contracts at the club’s offices on Tuesday afternoon having trained with the side under the watchful eye of head coach Divaldo Alves

• Kasirye said that coming into a different country requires hard work in order for one to prove that he should be playing here. 

by BY FRANCIS WADEGU
Sports
22 August 2019 - 05:00
Sofapaka players celebrate a goal against Tusker FC during their Kenya premier league match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on May 5
KPL Sofapaka players celebrate a goal against Tusker FC during their Kenya premier league match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on May 5
Image: OLIVER MORGAN

Sofapaka have bolstered their squad further with the acquisition of five Ugandan players for the 2019/2020 season.

The five are goalkeeper Jimmy Kanakulya (Bright Stars), midfielder Mohammed Kasirye (Paidha Black Angels), Allan Katwe (Nkumba University), striker Peter Luwasa from Uganda Revenue Authority and defender Musa Malunda from Bul FC.

The players penned their contracts at the club’s offices on Tuesday afternoon having trained with the side under the watchful eye of head coach Divaldo Alves for the entire last week.

“I feel really privileged to sign for this great club and so far so good. I have trained with the rest of the guys and I feel welcome here. The challenge is great but I am ready for the task. I know I am coming in to fill huge boots but I will do my best to ensure I continue with the good work,” said Kanakulya.

His compatriot midfielder Kasirye said that coming into a different country requires hard work in order for one to prove that he should be playing here. “I am ready to compete and have seen the team in training for the past week, I know the amount of work awaiting me is not small. My target at Sofapaka is to play well and win trophies,” he remarked.

Sofapaka have had a long history of signing Ugandan players and coaches with Sam Ssimbwa and Paul Nkata having previously been in charge of the team. This midfielder Katwe said Uganda’s history with the club will help them settle quickly in a different league.

“It has always been my desire to play outside Uganda and having gotten this chance with Sofapaka is a huge thing for me. It is a good club with good coaches and the work starts now. I have to prove that I deserve to be here,” remarked Katwe.

The five will add on to the local steel already settled in at the club including midfielder Cersidy Okeyo (Gor Mahia), Brian Nyakan, Timonah Wanyonyi (Mount Kenya United) and Philip Muchuma (Chemelil Sugar).

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY FRANCIS WADEGU
Sports
22 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. PSG demand Varane and Vinicius Jr as part of Neymar deal
    1d ago Football

  2. Obiri, Kamworor lead Kenya team to Doha show
    16h ago Athletics

  3. Nuno, Solskjaer fear VAR will suck the passion out of ...
    1d ago Football

  4. Lukaku working hard to persuade Sanchez to join Inter
    1d ago Football

  5. Tirop, Obiri book early ticket for global show
    19h ago Athletics

Latest Videos