Kemboi eyes record as track and field start in Arusha

National boys’ 1,500m champion Cornelius Kemboi is seeking to break the East Africa secondary school’s record in the category as the track and field events get underway today at Sheikh Abeid Stadium in Arusha, Tanzania.

Michael Kibet holds the current record of 3:47.0, which he set in 2017 in Gulu, Uganda.

The 19-year-old said he will work together with compatriot Felix Korir to ensure they do not only bring the title back home after winning it in Rwanda last year but also set a new 1500m record.

The St. Patrick’s Iten High School student said: “I competed in the Athletics Kenya (AK) meeting in Kitale a while back and emerged the winner and that has given me courage as I head to this event. I have a personal best of 3:14.0 and I believe with the preparation I have had, I will perform well,” noted the Form Four student.

He added: “I’m glad we came to Kajiado a week before the other disciplines joined us. We all know in Iten it’s a low attitude while here it’s a high attitude same as Kajiado and the last few days have given us room to acclimatise and we are raring to go.”

He added: “I don’t expect any competition from other nations save for my compatriot Korir and so let’s just say whoever will wake up on a right side of the bed, will carry the day.”

Korir, a Form 3 student at Chewoyet, echoed similar sentiments, saying they are unstoppable. The 17-year-old said they have been training together at the Brother Colm O’Connell camp and they have mastered the act of winning races. They promised to work together as they seek to sweep the board.

“We are a big admirer of George Manang’oi, the younger brother to the world 1,500m champion Elijah and even as we compete at this stage, our objective is to be like George or even better in future. We have held talks with him on many occasions and he has advised us on what to do. Basically, we are here for the medals and I believe we will achieve our target,” noted Korir who recorded a time of 3:44.0 at the national show at Mabaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

Janeth Chepkoech and Viola Chepkurui will represent the country in the girls’ category where they will muscle for medals against Tanzania’s Naomi Yombo and Slama Ismail of as well as Niyomukumzi Francine and Orishaba Marvarous of Uganda. Rwanda’s Ibyshatse Angelique will also be in the mix.

In boys’ 10,000m Noah Kimutai and Solomon Boit will fly Kenya’s flag while Uganda’s Kwemoi Andrew and Alexander Okoi will be seeking to end Kenya’s dominance in the event. Others expected to feature in the race are Rwanda’s Ntireganya Fidele and Tanzania’s duo of Matayo Sombi and Kapshi Pusindawa.

Kenya’s hope in the boys’ 5000m will be Jackson Kavesa and Johnstone Meli and face stiff opposition from Ntirengonya Fidele (Rwanda), Andrew Kwemoi, Alexander Okio (Uganda) as well as Ambrose Amma and Nicodemas of Tanzania. Kenya will equally rely on Betty Chelagat and Feliciana Kanda in the girls 5,000m with Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek and Lucy Njoki offering opposition alongside Ibyshatse Angelique of Rwanda.