Fernandez returns ahead of KCB Autocross 8

Quad rider Wayne Fernandez is set to make a comeback for Round 8 of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship slated for Batian View, Nanyuki on Sunday.

Fernandez, who guided Daren Miranda to 2WD Class victory during last weekend’s KCB Kilifi Rally, returns to the demanding circuit in his Yamaha Raptor 700 quad.

He took a month’s break following his mishap in Nakuru in July and is looking forward to Nanyuki with great expectations. The Team Decko Racing driver has savoured a great season so far with six wins under his belt. “I sat out of the seventh round after rolling in RVM&SC and injuring my back and knee and needed to heal before Kilifi and the Hill Climb. I’m feeling a lot better and eager to get back on the quad in Nanyuki,” said Fernandez. The Nanyuki Rally Group-organised round will see drivers renew rivalries in various race categories.

Bambino champion Yuvraj Rajput will be back on his ‘Magi Bug’ this time with a newly tweaked handbrake to help him get around the corners quicker. Yuvraj will face stiff opposition from Illyun Mughal of Izmir Racing and his teammate Tsevi Soni. Open Class champion Kirit Rajput will be piloting a Subaru GC8 and is looking to score valuable points towards the championship.

Leader Shalien Mughal will fight with home driver Kunal Patel for 2WD Turbo supremacy. Three points separate Shalien and Kunal and it will be interesting to see what’s up their sleeves in Nanyuki.