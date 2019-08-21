Onyango promises tougher defence after emerging LG/SJAK Most Valuable Player

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango has vowed to go a gear higher in terms of delivery after being declared the 2018-2019 LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Most Valuable Player.

Onyango, who also won defender of the year award urged fans to brace themselves up for a more watertight defence by the Kenya Premier League champions. He said his target this season is to ensure they concede ten goals lesser than last season.

Gor, who clinched their 18th league title had the meanest backline which leaked in 25 goals in 34 matches and Onyango has set a target of allowing less than 15 goals in the forthcoming season set to kick off in two weeks time. The hard-tackling centre half stole the show in the awards staged last night at the National Museum of Kenya, where he pocketed Sh1 million for his exemplary performance with Gor last season.

Despite juggling between the league, national team assignments and the murky continental waters, Onyango stood out in the rather squeezed season and his efforts landed him the Most Valuable Player tag, beating his former teammate Francis Kahata and Ulinzi Stars hitman Enosh Ochieng. He also trounced former Sony Sugar right back Kelvin Wesonga and Bandari centre half Brian Otieno to the defender of the season award.

The former Western Stima said the two awards bagged in the gala will inspire him to lead his side’s backline in keeping more clean sheets as well as seek to assume the leadership void left at the rear after former skipper Haroun Shakava left for Zambia’s Nkana Red Devils.

He said the MVP award came as a surprise as defenders are rarely feted going by the previous awards which were claimed by Meddie Kagere and Kenneth Muguna who featured for Gor and Western Stima respectively.

“Honestly, the MVP award came as a surprise to me as I never expected a defender to be recognised. It’s an honour to be feted with the awards and I believe they will inspire me to help the club concede less than 15 goals in the new season. We had a good partnership with Shakava but I have full faith in rest of the other defenders who will be jostling to assume his roles. I have played alongside them before and I can say we will not miss Shakava much,” he noted.

With the previous recipients of MVP proving to attract a “curse” Onyango said he is not under pressure to live to the billing and further downplayed switching his aggressive mode of play.

“I am never afraid of tackling or picking cards in any match and I will not change since defending entails making crucial decisions. Even when under a caution, I never succumb to pressure of being sent off for recklessness and I am always happy as it pays dividends by reaping clean-sheets. I think I will stick to what I know and do my best hence any ‘curse’ associated with the award is a myth to me. I am looking forward to the new season and hopefully, I will be back on the podium again.”

Meanwhile, former Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo was decorated with the golden glove award, beating Justin Ndikumana who played for Sofapaka last season and Western Stima’s Samuel Odhiambo.

Shikalo, who has since joined record Tanzanian champions Yanga, had 13 clean sheets, a number similar to that of Ndikumana but the latter played fewer matches and his discipline worked against him. Kahata, who joined Tanzania champions Simba won the midfielder of the season ahead of Bandari’s Hassan Abdalla and former Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya.

Enosh Ochieng’s 20 goals won him the ‘Golden Boot’ while Tusker rookie David Majak won the young new player of the season beating Jackson Dwang and Daniel Sakari who turned out for Nzoia Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz respectively. Long-serving Tusker team doctor Wycliffe Makanga was conferred with the SJAK Chairman’s award.

Winners in all categories save for the MVP banked Sh250,000 flanked by a 49-inch television while the first runner up got Sh150, 000 and a refrigerator. The second runner up won Sh100,000 and a microwave.