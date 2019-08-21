Nock president Tergat eulogises fallen legend Ouko

National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat has eulogised longtime administrator Robert Ouko as a pioneer athlete who helped Kenya stamp their authority in the athletics.

Ouko passed on Sunday after a long battle with diabetes. “I learnt with deep shock and disbelief the demise of our legend Bob. The Late Robert belongs to the rare breed of our pioneer athletes that placed Kenya firmly on the world map and stamped our authority and prowess in athletics. His was even more special given the exploit was in the sprints, an area we still have not achieved our full potential,” eulogised the NOCK boss.

“It’s very unfortunate that his death has come at this time our Team Kenya for Africa Games are starting their campaign for medals here in Morocco,” concluded Tergat in his tributes to the late sprinter, a silver medalist in the 4x400m relay at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968.

Tergat challenged the current crop of athletes who will be competing at the African Games in Rabat to go out of their way and produce impressive results in his honour. Prior to their departure, Team Kenya captained by Julius Yego received the national flag from President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday. Ouko, 70, died on Sunday night after a long illness.

Athletics Kenya chairman Jack Tuwei also condoled with the family. He said: “Very sad indeed. Let’s pray God gives the family strength to endure the loss. We have lost a great patriot who gave his best performance for his country in both championship and administration.”

AK Nairobi region chairman and AK Youth development chairman Barnabas Korir described Ouko as a pillar and pioneer of athletics in the country. “His death comes in the wake of many other heroes and heroines who have recently succumbed to various ailments.”

Korir said those in authority should be mindful of the people who were part of the country’s sports foundation.

Others who mourned Ouko were AK Nyanza North chairman Joseph Ochieng and his Nyanza South counterpart Peter Angwenyi. I have known Ouko for more than 43 years. He was a forthright and tough administrator who was respected more outside Kenya,” said Ochieng, who served as an International Technical Officer with Ouko in various local and international events.