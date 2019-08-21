Kenya team all set for Chunguju Mastership Champs in Korea

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation have picked 35 athletes for the second bi-Annual 2019 Chunguju World Martial Arts Masterships Championship scheduled for August 24 to September 7 at Chunguju World Martial Arts Park in Korea

The 2019 tournament, whose theme is ‘Beyond the times, Bridge the world’ will be focusing on comprehensive martial arts competition with peace and harmony propagated in the world.

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation president Clarence Mwakio Ingwala said the Kenyan team will be featuring in the event for the second time after bagging eight medals during the inaugural edition in 2016.

In their first outing, the Kenyan team collected a gold medal, two Silver and five bronze medals, ranking them the third best country in the world behind Iran and the Philippines in martial arts.

“We have received massive support from the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage and we are now looking forward to exhibiting our best performance by winning many medals,” remarked Master Ingwala.

Ingwala further revealed that the team will be accompanied by top officials from the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage.

During the championship, Kenya will face competition from the Philippines, Iran, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Nepal and Cambodia.

This year’s event in Korea is co-hosted by the World Martial Arts Mastership Committee, Chungcheongbuk-do Province and Chungju city in the Republic of Korea. The Korean tournament is a precursor for the annual Mombasa International Championship to be held in December this year.

Among the top-notch athletes from Kenya to participate in the various 10 black belt categories in the championship are Men sparring: Newton Sady Abich (60kg), Evans Oduory Owino (63kg), Elvis Malipe Ole Mpakuanik (80kg), Peter James Njuguna (90ks), Gordon Ochieng (+90kg);

Women Sparring: Patricia Lucky Mbogo (51kg), Lorna Opiyo Abiero (65kg) and Rose Wacheke Muthui (+65kg); Men team forms: Collins Ndunda Muriungi, Samson Mambo Garama, Wanje Andrew Ziro; Individual forms: Salma Ali Abdallah (women) and June Sun Juma (men) and Men Special Techniques: Ibrahim Mchumba and Athmani Ndaa Tune.