FKF unveil new Harambee Stars technical bench ahead 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

New Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi seeks to transition the team from the defensive antics learnt under his predecessor before taking on Egypt in the first match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in November.

Stars are bound to launch their quest to win a ticket to Cameroon away to Egypt and Kimanzi has committed to reverting to the attacking football rather than the defensive one employed under the sacked coach Sebastien Migne.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officially unveiled the Dutch-trained tactician yesterday alongside his new back room staff which includes Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno as the assistant and AFC Leopards’ Lawrence Webo who will serve as the goalkeeper trainer. Tusker’s fitness trainer Enos Karani will work with Michael Igendia in the department.

Besides coaching Stars, Kimanzi who served as Migne’s assistant alongside Nicholas Bourriquet, will also maintain his place as the national U-23 Emerging Stars head coach while Wycliffe Makanga remains the team doctor. He signed a two-year-long deal.

Kimanzi, who has had two stints with the national team in 2011 and 2008, cited a change of philosophy as his immediate assignment before embarking on the qualifiers. Kenya is placed in Pool ‘G’ alongside record champions Egypt, Togo and Comoros.

“We have to change the philosophy to an attacking one as the qualifiers are beckoning. It will not take long before we achieve it as most of the players are flexible enough to adapt to the new changes. We had laid a good foundation with Migne even though his philosophy was slightly different from mine I am looking to build on it and achieve something with the team.”

The former Mathare United coach who boasts of guiding Kenya to the best international rank (68) in 2008 is set to hit the ground running in a friendly match against Uganda next month in Nairobi promised a selection of players on merit. Stars are also pencilled to play Libya in October in preparation for the qualifiers.

“I am glad to have been given the opportunity to coach the team for the third time. With the help of my staff, we will try in the best way to run the team in a professional way and most importantly do a fair selection of players. Since we can not satisfy the demands of each and every stakeholder, we welcome criticism on how we execute our mandate.”

Meanwhile, FKF President Nick Mwendwa has pledged to accord the new technical bench full support and has urged the government to consider a timely payment of their salaries and support to international assignments.

“We have settled for yet another coach who has the experience required to man all our senior men’s national teams. We will afford him the support he requires and I call upon the government to play their role on time.”