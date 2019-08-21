Chelanga shakes off strong field to win her heat

World Under-20, 5000m champion Beatrice Chebet came home second in her heat as the national athletics championship got underway yesterday at Nyayo Stadium.

Chebet, representing Nairobi clocked 15:33.86 with Sheila Chelanga of Kenya Police, winning the heat in 15:33.50 as Sheila Chepkirui of the Kenya Defence Forces came third in 15:34.68.

Former Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Mercy Cherono, making a return to the track after a long hiatus, finished fourth to qualify for the final after posting 15:36.54. Cherono was satisfied with her performance and exuding on building on it during the final.

“It’s good to be back on the big stage after becoming a mother. The race attracted very strong athletes and keeping up with them was not easy. I am determined to do well in the final,” she added.

Cherono ran at the third Athletics Kenya meeting in Mumias in May and feels she is getting back in shape. “I am patient with myself. In the next couple of months, I feel I will be back to my former self and I will compete with the best the country has to offer,” she noted.

Cherono said her target is to qualify for next years Olympic Games. “The 202 Tokyo Olympics next year is a realistic target. The World Championships in Doha is too soon.”

Chelanga on her part, said she was conserving her energy for the final. “The race was good; the conditions were ideal and I kept pushing in the last three laps. Come the final, I hope I can run faster,” noted Chelanga.

Dorcas Kimeli of Kenya Defence Forces was victorious in the second heat posting 15:35.0 with Eva Cherono of South Rift placed second in 15:37.72.

Kenya Police’s Janet Khisa took the final podium position in 15:40.18 with Edna Cherotich fourth in 15:52.63. Bernadette Mbithe completed the top five places in 16:02.49.

Kimeli expects a competitive final based on the quality of athletes who have entered the race and times posted. In the 200m heats, Nelly Chepkosgei topped Heat One registering 26.23 with Damaris Imbongo finishing second in 26.25. Mercy Chebet came third in 26.90.

Joan Cherono won heat two in 24.93 as Patricia Isichi (26.65) and Emmaculate Akoth (27.13) placed second and third respectively. Eunice Kadogo showed her class in Heat 3, posting 24.82 as Maurine Cherono came second in 25.48 and Susan Nyambura third in 25.87.

Millicent Ndoro was the fastest in the heats as she clocked 23.83 to win Heat 5. Naomi Kiplangat came home second in 25.57 as Damaris Akoth finished third in 26:05.